First-time mum gives birth on living room floor with only paracetamol after partner is told to self-isolate for 12 weeks

A first-time mum, Ashlee Graham, gave birth to her new-born daughter Agnes on her living room floor, after her partner was told he must self-isolate for 12 weeks.

Just one week before Ashlee went into labour, her partner Richard received a letter confirming that he was on the COVID-19 high-risk list, instructing him to shield from the outside world for the following months.

This meant that Ashlee had to re-think her birthing plans, and instead opt for a home birth, ending up using only paracetamol to supress the pain.

Ashlee said: “I hadn’t originally planned to have a home birth, but it ended up being the best option for us. We hired a birthing pool and the home birth midwife was there to talk me through what I needed to do.

“It also meant that we could have our home comforts – so as soon as I was ready, we shouted for Alexa to start the “push-it” playlist!”

However, lockdown is still having a big impact on the couple post-birth, with Richard still under strict house-arrest. A recent survey by breastfeeding brand, Lansinoh, has found that lockdown is leading to increased levels of anxiety and loneliness in new and expectant mums, due to not being able to spend this special time with friends or family.

70% of those surveyed have reported increased anxiety levels, whilst 60% have reported increased levels of loneliness. What’s more, 12% claim they haven’t left their home since lockdown began, with 26% only leaving their home once a week.

Ashlee adds: “I haven’t left the house in months. I sit in the living room every day and stare at the spot where I gave birth – and I still don’t know when anyone will get to officially meet Agnes.

“I do feel a bit robbed of not being able to see my grandparents, or to even spend time with other new mums, pushing the pram around the local park. We’ve been keeping in touch with friends and family through the usual methods – FaceTime, sharing pictures, but it’s not the same.

“We’ve been inundated with cards and flowers through the post, but it feels strange that we haven’t had that flurry of visitors that all new parents seem to go through. It also means that taking a quick shower is more difficult than I thought it would be!

“I’m also exclusively breastfeeding, meaning I’ve been doing all of the night-time feeds, so I’m really tired. We wanted to make sure she was exclusively breastfed for at least the first six months. I must say, my new best friend seems to be Lansinoh nipple cream and breast pads – they’ve been a life saver!

“Agnes is totally keeping us going. It’s full on being a new mum and the days and weeks seem to have merged into one. I must admit that it’s not at all how I’d imagined this time but, we have a healthy baby and we’re embracing every moment.”

Lansinoh wants to help new mums reclaim this lost time and help them to celebrate being reunited with friends and family, once lockdown is lifted. To nominate a new mum for an extra special reunion celebration, visit https://lansinoh.co.uk/welcome-to-my-world-competition/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

