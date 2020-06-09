Find the best Chelmsford horse racing betting sites online

Horse Racing returned to action in the UK on Monday, June 1st, with Chelmsford among the racecourses that have hosted meetings in the early stages of the sport’s resumption.

Essex’s only course was the scene of 10 races on June 8th, with full programs also going ahead behind closed doors on June 9th and June 16th. The latter date also marks the start of Royal Ascot.

For punters in the UK, horse racing is one of the most popular categories, and as such, online betting sites have been able to attract more users as the sporting calendar begins to fill up again.

With racing coming back before football in the UK, there is even more attention on racing, so much so that, according to presenter Ed Chamberlin, 1.45 million people watched the 2,000 Guineas on ITV, which is double the number of the same race last year.

Betting is a huge part of the racing ecosystem, with many of the adverts around the events coming from bookmakers – but how can viewers decide which online betting sites to use for horse racing?

Horse racing betting promotions

When it comes to picking a bookie, betting offers are a great place to start.

All horse racing betting sites offer a welcome bonus of sorts, whether it comes as free bets, enhanced odds, or a matched deposit.

But users should also keep longevity in mind, as the best UK bookmakers offer their customers various deals not only upon registration, but also on an ongoing basis.

Some betting sites offer boosted odds on races every day, whereas others have free bet deals in which punters can qualify for free bets by placing a certain number of wagers per week.

Best Odds Guaranteed is also a common betting promotion, and money-back specials are often found on UK betting sites.

Betting odds and markets

Some bettors may be happy just to find a horse they like and back it to win, whereas others may instead want to look to alternative markets in a bid to find value.

There are various ways to bet on racing. If you want to lower risk but also shorten the odds, you can back a horse to win without the favourite, or opt for an insure bet, meaning you get your stake back if it places.

Those looking for bigger payouts may look at forecasts and tricasts, or pick a horse to win by a certain number of lengths.

As far as odds are concerned, they will always vary and there is no one betting site that always has the best odds. However, more often than not, you will generally find favourable prices on the Betfair Exchange.

Racing content and live streaming

Several of the top betting sites now have dedicated blog sections with tips and analysis from leading racing writers and punters.

Bookies also make the form and details of each horse available at a glance, often courtesy of Racing Post or Timeform.

Top UK bookmakers show the races live via a streaming platform directly on the betting site, but you may need to place a wager in order to qualify.

The more information and coverage that is offered, the better, as this helps the overall experience and allows customers to form opinions.

