Find out how leaving the EU may impact your money and benefits

UK citizens planning on relocating to a European Union country in the new year are being urged to check how their benefits may be affected.

The UK has left the EU and the Withdrawal Agreement maintains the current benefits entitlements of UK citizens in the EU, until end of the Transition Period on 31 December. But for people thinking about moving in the future, the government is urging them to check how their benefits may be affected.

Work and Pensions Minister Justin Tomlinson said:

“It’s really important everyone is ready for the changes and opportunities ahead which is why I’m encouraging UK nationals planning a move to the EU to visit Gov.UK as we approach the end of the Transition Period.”

The Government has launched an online UK Transition Tool where people can sign up for email alerts on the latest changes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

