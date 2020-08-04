Finalists from Essex announced in this year’s Black British Business Awards

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) has announced two individuals from Essex in this year’s line-up: Obum Ekeke, Global Lead, University Relations & Educational Partnerships, DeepMind and Bennard Owusu Senior Partner, BWF Solicitors.

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) has revealed its 2020 finalists, who have been selected not only for their outstanding personal and professional achievements, but against the tumultuous backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. These individuals embody the Black British community’s ability to prevail, excel, and lead through adversity. Winners for each category, as well as the Black British Business Person of the Year will be revealed at the Black British Business Awards Digital Ceremony taking place on 2nd October.

To celebrate and promote Black British excellence, the 2020 finalists will appear in a campaign of digital events throughout September alongside industry experts and thought leaders showcasing not only the 2020 finalists, but the companies who have committed to changing the narrative and challenging racial injustice in the workplace. The 2020 campaign will also highlight the strength of the Black British community and will include a tribute to Black British Frontline workers, who will be profiled throughout the months leading up to the Digital Awards Ceremony.

Melanie Eusebe and Sophie Chandauka, Co-Founders of the Black British Business Awards said: “This year’s finalists are some of the most determined and innovative black leaders in the UK. What particularly shines through is the variety of professions; from a Founder of a revolutionary equine nutrition system to a book publisher and Managing Directors at top financial corporations. These exceptional individuals should be extremely proud of their achievements, they are inspiring the next generation of black talent to challenge convention and follow in their footsteps. We wish them the very best of luck”.

The BBBAwards have the privilege of partnering with J.P. Morgan as Key Sponsor of the Awards. Sponsors also include Barclays, Baker McKenzie, Bloomberg L.P., Cisco, the Executive Leadership Council, Facebook, Fortnum and Mason, Freshfields, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wellington, and Wells Fargo.

The 2020 BBBAwards honours outstanding business talent in six industry categories, celebrating both rising stars and senior leaders. The finalists for the 2020 BBBAwards are as follows:

Arts & Media Rising Star

· Magdalene Abraha – Publisher at Jacaranda Books

· Malakaï Sargeant – Director of Theatre Peckham

· Nnena Nwakodo – Producer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Arts & Media Leader of the Year

· Anthony Andrews – Co-founder and Creative Director of We Are Parable

· Denise Maxwell – Director and Lead Photographer at Lensi Photography

· Gail Babb – Lecturer/Deputy Director of BA Performance at Goldsmith University

Consumer & Luxury Rising Star

· Ire Hassan-Odukale – Managing Director at Ikoyi

· Rachael Corson and Joycelyn Mate – Co-founders of Afrocenchix

· Sarah-Jane Bampoe-Addo – Senior Program Manager at Amazon

Consumer & Luxury Leader of the Year

· Brandie Deignan – Managing Director at Marco Pierre White Restaurants and Black and White Hospitality Ltd

· Nigel Olusegun Ogunniyi and Victoria I. Ogunniyi – Co-founders of FAVOUR Catering and Events

· Sandra Murphy – Founder of Equidiet UK Ltd

Entrepreneur Rising Star

· Ayesha Ofori – CEO and Founder of Black Property Network

· Izzy Obeng – Founder of Foundervine

· Wilfred Fianko, Stephen Boakye and Peter Olowe – Co-founders of Cornerstone Partners

Entrepreneur Leader of the Year

· Julia Senah – Clinical Director of Almond Care Limited

· Sanmi Adegoke – CEO of Rehoboth Property International

· Trevor Robinson OBE – Founder and Executive Creative Director of Quiet Storm

Financial Services Rising Star

· Lewis Sinclair Parry – Associate of Rothschild & Co

· Mariolla Baffour – Vice President, Securities Division of Goldman Sachs

· Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy – Digital Product Manager at Barclays

Financial Services Leader of the Year

· Anulika Ajufo – Head of Investments (Africa and Middle East) and Global Head of Investment Consulting, The Sagana Group

· Gavin Lewis – Managing Director, Head of UK LGPS at BlackRock

· Kene Ejikeme – Managing Director, Securities Division at Goldman Sachs

Professional Services Rising Star

· Alex Alleyne – Strategic Sales Lead at Twilio and Growth IQ

· Anthony Ojukwu – Associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

· Natalie A Carter – Senior Associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP

Professional Services Leader of the Year

· Bennard Owusu – Senior Partner BWF Solicitors

· Nnenna Ilomechina – Managing Director and Partner, Strategy, Communications, Media, Tech at Accenture

· Segun Osuntokun – London Office Managing Partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

STEM Rising Star

· Frida Nzaba – Advanced Manufacturing Engineer at Rolls-Royce Plc

· Georgia Thompson – Design Coordinater at BAM Nuttall Ltd

· Ninarita Williams – Project Manager at Transport for London

STEM Leader of the Year

· Dr Abdullahi Sheriff – Executive, Solutions Strategy, Strategic Partnerships & Solutions, Europe at GE Healthcare

· Cecil Peters – Executive Director, J.P.Morgan

· Obum Ekeke – Global Lead, University Relations & Educational Partnerships at DeepMind

· Rachael Palmer – Head of VC and Startup Partnerships, EMEA at Google

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

