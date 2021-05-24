Famous people you didn’t know were from Essex

Essex is a talented county. Plenty of stars have championed the area over the years, with The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins being one of the most vocal. Collins isn’t alone, though, as the area has produced a number of talented stars who have gone on to make a real name for themselves in their respective industries. Talent is still emerging, too.

From reality television stars to footballers to actors, Essex has had its fair share of celebrities. Kids used to collect stickers of former Arsenal star and Romford boy Ray Parlour for their Premier League sticker books in the 90s, and games based on TOWIE have surfaced, much like the Vikings slot game, which is based on another classic TV show. Then we’ve seen make-up brands emerge, which are championing the area, more television shows than ever before filmed around the county, and the type of all-around attention that has enabled Essex to reach worldwide audiences.

With Essex responsible for some of Britain’s most talented individuals, here is a look at a selection of some of them who you might not even know are from the area.

Harry Judd

Born in Chelmsford, Harry Judd made a name for himself in the hugely popular band McFly. The drummer in the British pop-rock band, Judd also won BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, which helped etch his name in the minds of the British public even further. A father and a likeable character, Harry Judd has had a great career.

John Terry

Regarded by many as one of the best central defenders England has ever produced, former Chelsea and England captain John Terry is a Barking boy born and bred and went to school in Loughton where he was eventually snapped up by Chelsea’s onlooking scouts. Regarded by Blues fans as a Stamford Bridge legend, Terry is one of the best footballers Essex has ever produced.

Joe Thomas

Born in Chelmsford, Joe Thomas is a face many people grew up with after playing a starring role in the hilarious TV sitcoms The Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat. A talented actor capable of providing a few laughs along the way, Thomas also featured in The Inbetweeners Movie and The Inbetweeners 2, with both releases achieving box office success.

Grayson Perry

An eccentric artist who attended King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford, Grayson Perry has made a name for himself after creating numerous pieces of artistic ceramic vases and cross-dressing throughout most of his career. Arguably Perry’s biggest achievement of all, though, is when he won the Turner Prize in 2003.

Rupert Grint

Born in Harlow, Rupert Grint is a world-famous actor with millions of fans. After playing one of the main three characters in the Harry Potter film series, namely Ron Weasley, Grint’s name rose to prominence. His talents were nurtured from a young age at a local muggle stage school. He was also educated in Hertford before moving on to become one of the most recognisable faces from the world-renowned Harry Potter movies.

Glenn Hoddle

One of the most naturally gifted footballers the country has ever produced, Glenn Hoddle was born in Hayes and grew up in Harlow. After playing for the likes of Tottenham, Monaco and Chelsea, Hoddle went on to manage the likes of Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves. He managed England at the 1998 World Cup, too.

Rik Mayall

Regarded by many as a comedy genius, the late Rik Mayall is one of Harlow’s most celebrated stars. After starring in the likes of Drop Dead Fred and An American Werewolf in London, Mayall had a remarkable career.

