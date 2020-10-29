Fairfields Farm Scoop Prestigious Great British Food Award

Artisan crisp producer, Fairfields Farm, has won the Regional Champion award for East Anglia in this year’s well-respected Great British Food Awards.

The annual awards, which celebrate world-class food producers throughout the UK, receive a huge number of entries that go through months of rigorous shortlisting, testing, tasting and consumer voting, with marks awarded for provenance and flavour.

This year’s award winners extend over 30 categories, including a new set of regional champions and showcase the finest artisan food and drink from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Picking up the Regional Champion Award for East Anglia, Fairfields Farm gained exceptional feedback for its Lightly Sea Salted Red Emmalie Potato Crisps and Bacon and Tomato Potato Crisps, receiving 9 out of 10 for taste and 5 out of 5 for provenance for both products. The judges stated that Fairfields Farm is “everything you want to see from a great British brand – homegrown, sustainable, exceptional quality and successful. A high mark, well deserved by a farm that manufacturers its products on site with resulting traceability and low food miles.”

“We are over the moon to have won such a prestigious prize at this year’s Great British Awards, especially scooping the brand new Regional Champion award,” explains Robert Strathern, third generation potato farmer and co-founder of Fairfields Farm. “Our mission is to keep producing the best possible crisps, with the highest quality ingredients and the tastiest flavours. After 14 years in the business, it is still a wonderful buzz to receive such amazing feedback for our crisps and for the farm.”

The Great British Food Awards are judged by a panel of experts, which includes The Hairy Biker’s, Booths supermarket, Michel Roux Jr, Monica Galetti, William Sitwell, Olly Smith and Asma Khan.

Fairfields Farm, which is based in Colchester, has been producing crisps for 13 years. Using only the best hand-selected potatoes, Fairfields Farms grows it own special varieties of crisping potatoes which are hand cooked on the farm using power generated from their anaerobic digestion plant and solar panels.

For more information on Fairfields Farm visit www.fairfieldsfarmcrisps.co.uk

