Fairfields Farm Appoints New Marketing Manager

Essex-based artisan crisp producer and potato grower, Fairfields Farm, has expanded its team with the appointment of a new Marketing Manager.

Tash Jones, who previously looked after eCommerce, Digital Marketing and PR at Kettle Foods, is the company’s first full-time marketing hire. She will support significant business growth ambitions for both its Fairfields Farm and Ten Acre product lines.

“After two years away from the category, I’m so happy to be returning to the world of snacking,” explains Tash. “I’m also incredibly excited to be working for Fairfields Farm, which has so much to recommend it; from its independence and family-run status to its excellent environmental credentials, which include an on-site Anaerobic Digestion plant and solar panels, as well as some very exciting NPD in the pipeline.”

Tash continues, “I particularly love how everything takes place on site at the family farm in Essex – there are potatoes growing and crisps being cooked just 20 metres from the office – it’s fantastic.”

“We’re very pleased to have Tash join our close-knit team,” adds Laura Strathern, co-founder of Fairfields Farm. “We have a lot of plans and business developments in the pipeline and Tash will be a big part of those and will help us to move the business forward even further.”

As a family-run firm that uses 100% renewable energy, Fairfields Farm continues to drive excellence through both its farming and manufacturing division, whilst producing award-winning crisps and snacks for retail and food service.

Alongside its range of potatoes sold through retailers and online, Fairfields Farm also produces a range of hand-cooked crisps under the Fairfields Farm and Ten Acre brands and is unique in making crisps only from the potatoes it grows. Fairfields Farm crisps are available throughout the UK in independent delis and farm shops and available to order online – including by subscription – at www.fairfieldsfarmcrisps.co.uk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

