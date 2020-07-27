Experience T-Rex-cellent fun at East Anglia’s largest dinosaur park

Prehistoric paradise Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is inviting families from across the land to experience East Anglia’s largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out, as it launches a new ride attraction and presents five live, outdoor dino shows, per day throughout August.

The 85-acre park and woodland is situated in the popular staycation destination of North Norfolk and is home to T-Rexes, pterodactyls and reptile creatures. Summer visitors and holiday-goers can look forward to its roar-some outdoor activities and attractions.

Guests can also face their fears on the world’s first parallel sky rail, Predator High Ropes, make a splash at East Anglia’s biggest outdoor water attraction Dippy’s Splashzone and wander through the enchanting Dinosaur Trail woods, surrounded by beautiful green areas to kick back and picnic.

The park’s latest attraction, Dippy’s Raceway, will be opening on 1 August, where children can expect to feel the wind in their hair as they race through the prehistoric track in diddy dino cars. For the first time in its history, Roarr! launches a new live outdoor show every day throughout August between 10.30am to 3.30pm. There will be five shows a day, featuring a live show and disco dancing from the park’s mascot, Dippy, and animal encounters all staged within the park.

There will also be evening events throughout August, starting with the JRB band, which will be live at the park on 8 August from 6pm-9pm. Food will be available, and guests can also bring their own seats and food. You can keep up to date with the park’s upcoming events on social media @roarrdinosauradventure.

Adam Goymour, company director and park manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families across the UK and those who are enjoying their summer holidays to the park. Everyone is ready for some well-deserved dino-filled fun and we look forward to welcoming families for a safe and enjoyable experience.”

The park will be launching a new ‘Roarr! Discovery pass’ season pass offer, from Saturday 1 August – Saturday 1 November, which will be available for £35 per person and will allow guests unlimited access between August – October, as well as 20% off the park’s gift shop, 15% off its food and drink outlets and access to Roarr’s Halloween event (excluding PrimEVIL).

The park will be serving dino-friendly snacks from Dippy’s Snack Shack, Jurassic Snacks and Nautilus with plenty of outdoor space and picnic areas for families to experience outdoor family fun and marvel at dinosaurs hiding in the woods.

“We are lucky that Roarr has so much to offer families and children, which is outside. Our picnic areas will also be open with social distancing measures in place, signage and footprints throughout the park. Our cafes will all be operating a takeaway service and our main restaurant, Explorers, will feature outdoor terraced seating,” said Adam.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure will be open 10am-5pm every day from Saturday 1 August and all visitors can book their tickets online before arriving. The park is also asking customers, where possible to pay by card or contactless, more than 20 hand sanitisers can be found around the park and face masks will be available to purchase from the gift shop, if required.

Adam added: “We have followed the government advice to the letter and taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our guests, so that everyone can relax and enjoy their time or holiday together as a family.”

Tickets for adults and children over 90cm are £16.50, disabled and carers are £8.25, and children under 90cm go free. All tickets must be pre-booked online prior to entry, they can be booked on the day and family season ticket holders must also book in advance.

