Everyone welcome at the virtual Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group board meeting

For the third time since the COVID-19 response began in the UK, the Board of NHS Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is holding a ‘virtual meeting’ in public next week.

On Thursday 26 November 2020, our Board members will meet via a Microsoft Teams Live event between 1pm and 3.30pm. The Board, which is the CCG’s governing body, will review current performance of the local NHS services for which the CCG is responsible and make decisions as required.

The meeting agenda includes a discussion of plans for the coming winter period and how the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, of which the CCG is part, will address both the pandemic response and the more usual seasonal pressures.

Board members will also view a video story about the experiences of a local person who has recently received care from the local NHS.

People who live in the area served by the CCG – Braintree District, Chelmsford City and Maldon District – and everyone else wanting to hear the Board’s discussions are welcome to attend. There will be time set aside at the start of the meeting for public questions, selected by the Chair, Dr Anna Davey.

For details of how to join the meeting and submit a question if you wish to, visit the Board meetings page of the Mid Essex CCG website at:

midessexccg.nhs.uk/about-us/ccg-board-meetings

