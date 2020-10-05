Essex’s Fairfields Farm Links Up with HelloFresh

Essex potato grower, Fairfields Farm, is excited to announce that it will be supplying HelloFresh with its low carbon footprint potatoes from October.

HelloFresh is the leading global meal kit player, operating in 14 countries, it has delivered 149 million meals worldwide in Q2 2020 alone. Fairfields Farm will be supplying HelloFresh in the UK with fresh potatoes from its family farm in Colchester, Essex, and helping the recipe box delivery service in its quest to become carbon neutral.

“We are delighted to be working with HelloFresh, which is the UK’s most popular recipe delivery service,” explains Robert Strathern, third-generation potato farmer and owner of Fairfields Farm. “HelloFresh is currently working with those businesses that can offer strong sustainability credentials and we have a number of measures in place that promise a much lower carbon footprint than many other potato farms,” he adds.

Fairfields Farm uses fertiliser from its renewable Anaerobic Digestion site to help grow its potatoes, which results in a huge reduction in carbon being released into the atmosphere. It also powers the potato cold stores with renewable energy from both solar power and AD, which saves several thousand tonnes of carbon per year, the equivalent of 60,000 cars per annum off the road.

Continues Robert, “Our packing facility is supplied daily with potatoes grown on the family farm,

which means our food miles are the lowest possible and we operate a green waste site which is working to develop new compostable packaging processes.

Reducing our impact on the environment is one of our greatest objectives and it is fantastic to be able to work with another brand looking to do the same.”

Adam Hill, Director of Procurement at HelloFresh UK adds, “We have recently become the world’s first carbon-neutral meal kit company and are delighted to be working with Fairfields Farm to complement our on-going sustainability efforts, as we are committed to providing customers with a more sustainable way to enjoy delicious HelloFresh recipes.”

Fairfields Farm potatoes will be available in HelloFresh recipe boxes from October. For more information on Fairfields Farm visit www.fairfieldsfarmcrisps.co.uk

