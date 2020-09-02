Essex youngster Emily Linscott enjoys her strongest weekend of the 2020 Lucas Oil Formula Car Series so far!

Emily Linscott enjoyed her strongest weekend of the 2020 Lucas Oil Formula Car Series so far this season capping off a brilliant weekend with a strong 4th place finish in the final race of the triple header event at the Autobahn Country Club circuit in Joliet, Illinois, USA.

Ahead of the 3 day race weekend event, Linscott was able to join the other drivers in the highly competitive championship for a full 2 days of practice on the tricky South Circuit at Autobahn Country Club. The extra track time, which she has been lacking all season due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, paid dividends for the talented teen once the race weekend started, posting 4th fastest in qualifying for the first race of weekend, racing in the light blue No. 3 car.

Despite her strong performance in qualifying, the first two races provided multiple challenges for the youngster from Essex, England, leaving Linscott with 6th and 7th place finishes, scoring solid championship points overall but leaving the typically uncompromising teen unhappy for not being able to fight for podium honours. However, in race 3 on Sunday, determined to make amends and capitalize on her outright pace, she spent the whole race embedded in an 8-car lead pack battling and swapping position the entire race distance.

Setting her best times of the weekend and showing great race craft, she got herself into 4th position, from a grid slot of 7th, where she crafted a plan she aimed to execute on the final lap of the race. Coming off the final turn on the final lap of the race she made her move, to secure what she hoped would be her first podium of the year. Exiting the last corner, she lined herself up for the best drive she could get, making her opponent to commit to a defensive position but her efforts fell short of taking 3rd place by just 4/100ths of a second; it doesn’t get much closer than that!

“The first couple of races were tougher than I expected, but I’m happy with how I was able to bounce back on the second day for the final race. I’m still learning every time I get in the car, and in every race and that’s important. I’m proud of how I drove and I’m looking to take that momentum forwards to Miami.”

Linscott is next on track in just under a month for the penultimate round of the Championship on the road course at Homestead Miami Speedway, on September 24th, 25th and 26th.

