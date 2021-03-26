Essex yoga cabin among this year’s Shed of the Year entries!

A garden sanctuary created by an NHS worker is among the many incredible entries for Cuprinol Shed of The Year 2021.

Diane Goring, from Newport, who has been working tirelessly as an NHS Nurse Consultant throughout the pandemic, uses the space to unwind and enjoy her favourite pastime of arts and crafts.

Key worker Robert Adam Bell, from South Yorkshire, has built himself a haven on a budget – complete with a secret whiskey cabinet – where he seeks peace and a space for woodworking.

The entries shine a light on how the pandemic has changed the role of the humble garden shed for many of us and come as competition sponsors Cuprinol make a last call for entries ahead of the competition closing on April 12.

Other noteworthy efforts include a yoga cabin built in just one week. Geraint Nicholas, from Essex, constructed it for his wife to teach her holistic classes in. And to boost well-being for the whole family, the shed also doubles as a lockdown cinema room and with the full spectrum smart lighting – complete with disco mode – to host kids parties.

Despite living in Merseyside, Mike Vermiglio and wife Sue have built a piece of 1930s Birmingham in their garden with a Peaky Blinders-themed shed. The Garrison has kept the family bubble entertained with its 50s-style jukebox and fully-stocked bar, in which they hope to screen the Liverpool Derby when lockdown ends.

Ruth Davidson, from West Midlands, has also entered her family’s garden boozer. Previously a chicken run, the Pink Flamingo Tiki Bar, built by her husband, was used to host Christmas Day and now contains a pizza oven for alfresco dining.

Entries have been flooding in since February and Cuprinol and competition founder Andrew Wilcox are calling for all shed-enthusiasts to ensure their work of art receives deserved recognition by entering the much-loved competition before it closes.

Andrew said: “The entries we’ve received so far really show how the nation is pushing the boundaries when it comes to creating spaces for entertaining and relaxing in their gardens.

“The past twelve months have been amongst the most challenging ever for many of us, and it’s been fascinating to see how that has spurred sheddies onto ever more creative heights.

“With just a matter of weeks now until the deadline, we’d urge anyone thinking of entering to get their skates on.”

Now in its 15th year, Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021 invites entrants to submit their creations into one of the seven categories, which include the new lockdown category introduced last year.

Cuprinol launched the new category to shed some light on how much the year has changed our relationships with our outhouses and how many ambitious projects were undertaken during lockdown.

Last year’s shed-building superstar Daniel Holloway walked away with the coveted title of Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2020 after wowing judges with his nature-inspired refuge Bedouin Tree-Shed, built around two tree trunks in his back garden.

Ashley Bates took home the competition’s first ever Special Commendation in 2020, after setting up The Shed School to help educate children while lockdown closed classrooms.

Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Cuprinol, added: “Our garden sheds are more than just a place to put our tools – they are a wonderful creative outlet for an individual’s unique artistic vision.

“Sheds have now become an extension of the home and one of the most important rooms in the house.

“And this past year we’ve seen people transcend the boundaries of what we think a shed could be and working on them has a much-needed passion project during a time of uncertainty and instability.”

Entries need to include an explanation of your inspiration and what makes your shed stand out, along with a selection of images and even video of your dazzling designs.

Entries can be submitted via Readersheds.co.uk until 12th April.

