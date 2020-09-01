ESSEX URGED TO GIVE UP CLOTHES FOR GOOD

THIS September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – people in Essex are being called on to clear out their wardrobes to help more children and young people survive cancer.

They are being urged to donate any pre-loved quality clothing, accessories and homeware they no longer need to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

For many across Essex, the extra time spent at home during the COVID-19 outbreak has provided an opportunity to focus on de-cluttering – which can now be put to good use.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £25 to help fund research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

There are around 170 new cases of cancer in children each year in the East of England.*Patrick Keely, Essex spokesperson for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People, said: “The truth is COVID-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop.

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer, to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. That’s why it needs different, dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“Cancer still claims the lives of around 510 under 25s every year in the UK.** We want to help more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life. So, we hope as many people as possible will help to get our life-saving research back on track by donating any quality clothes or goods at their local TK Maxx store.”

More children are surviving cancer than ever before, thanks in large part to the work of Cancer Research UK. TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of the charity’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers and, since 2004, has raised more than £37m to help improve survival.

Jo Murphy, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at TK Maxx, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to our associates and customers in Essex who have helped us to raise millions for research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

“We’re making every effort to ensure that people can donate safely, so we can keep transforming their pre-loved items into vital funds. We hope the local community will show their support, because their donations really could help to save lives.”

Give Up Clothes for Good is one of the UK’s longest running clothes collection campaigns. It also provides an environmental benefit through the re-use and recycling of goods.

People can donate at any TK Maxx store, all year round, including Basildon, Chelmsford, Southend. Supporters can also help raise funds by wearing a gold ribbon badge – the awareness symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – available from TK Maxx and Cancer Research UK stores throughout September.

