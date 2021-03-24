ESSEX TV INTERVIEW: Echolily Haunting Debut Single Under The Clocks

Listen to the interview here – https://soundcloud.com/user-281312321/essex-tv-interview-with-echolily

Melbourne based musician and producer Echolily’s emotive debut single Under The Clocks is perfect for those chilled summer evenings. With the addition of it’s deliberate lo-fi elements you’ll be flooded with memories of times gone by.

Based on a Melbourne love story, the track’s title was inspired by the iconic Flinders Station clocks, under which two lovers arrange to meet for their first date. The song follows their story of falling in love in the enchanting city of Melbourne. The love story is cut short when the city goes into lockdown and the romance ends abruptly leaving the lovers alone and longingly to connect once more.

Echolily first draws you in with the unique intro then fully captures your heart with her mesmerizing vocals. Allowing you to sit back and relax to the soothing beat. The track ends with a 16 bar instrumental break.

Described by her fans as ambient, mellow and enchanting, Under The Clocks is the perfect addition for any unwind & relax playlist, helping to soothe your soul and relax your mind. Constantly striving for a nostalgic high you’ll note effects of times gone by including cassette tapes, crackles from vinyl and other low-fi undertones. Resulting in the perfect mix of retro and contemporary style.

This haunting track is sure to leave you longer for more just like the lovers in the story who’s relationship ends too soon. The official release date was 13th February 2021 and can be heard on all major streaming platforms.

Echolily describes her work as an eclectic mix of synth pop, electronica downtempo and trip hop. Aside from her music production Echolily is a medical doctor, working on the front-line throughout the pandemic. She says she finds creating music that reminds her of her childhood gives her comfort in this often intense world.

She gets her inspiration from artists such as Sia, Portishead, Bjork, Jamie xx and Tokimonsta.

