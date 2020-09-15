Essex TV Awards 2020 – Cancelled

In these difficult times, it will come as no surprise to hear that we have decided to cancel this year’s planned Essex TV Awards ceremony.

With numbers of cases of coronavirus currently rising and restrictions of social gatherings in force, there is no alternative.

We’d like to thank all those people that have nominated businesses and individuals across Essex for awards to tell us about their dedication and skill.

We hope to return bigger and better in 2021 and will announce more details in due course.

Melanie Jones,

Director of EssexTV Awards

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

