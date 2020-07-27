Essex Summer Holiday Activity Clubs to offer free child sessions

Essex County Council are working with Active Essex to offer more than 21,000 completely free sessions for children at Summer Holiday Activity Clubs.

Each club will run for 5 days per week for at least 4 hours per day, providing a range of sport and physical activities and a healthy packed lunch. All activity clubs will be COVID-19 safe and follow government guidelines.

The Essex Summer Holiday Activity Clubs are for:

Working parents that need childcare this summer

Working parents who are unable to access their normal childcare or struggling to source or afford childcare this summer

Supporting parents seeking work who are in need of help with childcare this summer

Active Essex is working with a network of locally trusted organisations across Essex to deliver the free summer activity clubs from Monday 27th July.

Find out more here – https://www.activeessex.org/summer-holiday-activity-clubs-2020/

