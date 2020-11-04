Essex star Emily Linscott completes a promising two day US F4 test in Texas

On the 29th / 30th October 2020, UK based racing driver, Emily Linscott, successfully completed her first test in a United States Formula 4 car, with a view to running the full championship series in 2021.

After the final event of the 2020 Lucas Oil Formula Car Series, Linscott met several of the teams in the F4 United States Championship Powered by Honda and elected to test with the Kiwi Motorsport team before heading back to the UK for the off-season.

During the 2 days at Motorsport Ranch in Cresson, Texas, Linscott turned over 100 laps, learning the new car in varying weather conditions, and working to lay the foundation from which to build a campaign in 2021.

“I’m so thankful for all of my sponsors, and all of the Crowdfunding campaign supporters, who raised enough money for me to not only race full time this season, but finish the year with a test that allows me to start building for 2021 before I fly back to England,” said Linscott. “I had a great time with Kiwi Motorsport these past two days, and I’m going to spend this off season working hard to raise enough funding to compete in America again next year.”

Linscott is the only female competitor to have scored podium finishes in the Championship class of the Lucas Oil Formula Car Series, and she is hoping to continue her trajectory up the American Open Wheel ladder.

This pocket rockets year isn’t over yet either. As we shared with you recently, she is in the running for a major award, being shortlisted in The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year (#SWOTY awards) in the Young Inspiration Award category so let’s get behind this incredible talent.

For inquiries on how to support Linscott in 2021, please contact: [email protected]

