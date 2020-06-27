Essex site managers recognised with top industry award

Three Essex-based Taylor Wimpey site managers have been recognised for their dedication to quality housebuilding with a top industry award.

Ryan Dunn, Andy Jobson and Charlie Barbara are among four winners of the National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award from Taylor Wimpey’s East London business unit. Ryan oversees work at the Aspyre development in Chelmsford, Andy is based at Waters Edge in Great Wakering and Charlie works at Gilden Park in Harlow.

This is a particularly proud moment for Ryan and Charlie, who win their first NHBC award, whilst Andy is a second-time winner.

The other winner from the business unit was James Lawton, based at Aspext in Hackney Wick.

The awards recognise an individual’s dedication to building high-quality homes and are presented following a rigorous judging process by NHBC inspectors. This includes assessing the developments throughout the year, giving homebuyers the assurance that Taylor Wimpey’s developments provide top-quality homes and excellent customer service.

The Taylor Wimpey winners will now go on to the regional stage in Autumn 2020, with the Supreme Awards gala final being held in early 2021.

Peter Sebry, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey East London, said: “We’re delighted to have four Quality Award winners this year. It’s a fantastic honour for each of the site managers, but also speaks volumes of the work that our site teams do across our developments. They all work incredibly hard and take great pride in ensuring that the homes we build are completed to the highest possible standards.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service, and this recognition has ensured that we continue to be an NHBC award-winning housebuilder year after year. Our team’s Quality Awards are all thoroughly deserved and we’ll all be supporting them as they progress through to the regional stage and hopefully to the grand final later this year.”

Pride in the Job is the only UK-wide awards scheme that recognises the significant contribution of site managers who achieve the highest standards in new home construction. This year just 450 regional winners were chosen from around 11,000 who are eligible at the start of the competition.

