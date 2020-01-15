Essex restaurant holds charity event in aid of the Australian bushfires

Manjal, winner of the “Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the year 2019” at the first ever London Asian Food Awards, is hosting a charity event to support efforts against the bushfires in Australia, in partnership with Cobra Beer. The restaurant is inviting local businesses and residents to join them for a special three-course, bespoke set menu, to raise money for the Australian Red Cross. The Australian Red Cross is working tirelessly help alleviate the impact of this disaster and will use the donations to continue their efforts and facilitate restoration afterwards.

The charity menu will be available on the 17th and 18th of January, during Manjal’s regular opening hours of 11:00 and 23:00 GMT for local businesses and corporate diners.

The special three-course set menu, including a vegetarian alternative, is priced at £15 per person, from which a £10 donation will be made to the Red Cross. Diners are however invited to pay as much as they wish, with all additional money being donated directly to the Red Cross.

Diners will enjoy a selection of classic Indian appetisers, a Chettinad curry, or paneer Jalfrezi, with slow cooked spinach dal, mixed pulao and specialty breads. The meal also includes one complementary pint of Cobra or a non-alcoholic drink.

To book a table for the charity event at the Manjal Loughton, call 020 7132 2777.

