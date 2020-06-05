Essex residents invited to share experiences of health services during coronavirus pandemic

The local NHS is seeking views of residents and communities to better understand how to support people during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

While local GP Practices across mid and south Essex have continued to deliver services, the ways in which people have been accessing health services has been different. From March 2020 through until the end of May 2020 GP practices across mid and south Essex have carried out just over 23,000 video consultations.

Nathalie Wright, Lay Member for Patient and Public Engagement at NHS Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s essential that we learn from this period of time, reflecting on how services can continue to improve and support local people to live happy, healthy lives. This survey provides residents with an opportunity to share their experiences of the pandemic.

“The results will help us to assess the impact of the changes to services we’ve adopted as a result of Coronavirus. I urge people to take the survey and help us to understand how we can make sure services meet the needs of the local population we serve.”

Residents across mid and south Essex can help to support our work by providing feedback via the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ServiceChanges_Cov19.

Printed copies can be requested by emailing: [email protected]

The survey closes on 19 June 2020.

