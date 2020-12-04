Essex recruitment agency launches #action4snap charity movie competition

Essex recruitment agency, Northreach Recruitment has revealed that this year, its annual campaign to give back to the local community will support SNAP, an Essex charity which helps children with special needs across the county. In 2019, the Northreach team hiked 50km across the Peak District to raise money for SNAP; this year the recruitment firm is hosting a fun movie competition to promote the #ACTION4SNAP hashtag and help raise awareness and funds.

Sam Ingram, Director said, “Everyone at Northreach Recruitment loves movies, so this year to break up the lockdown boredom we are asking people to get creative and re-create a scene from their favourite movie. Share online on our Facebook page with the SNAP charity hashtag to help raise awareness of this exceptional organisation, #Action4Snap.”

This year’s lucky winner will be treated to amazing Selfridges Christmas Hamper worth £300. The hamper is loaded full of festive goodies and will be delivered in time for Christmas.

Sam added, “SNAP helps every family at absolutely no cost and no diagnosis. But because of that, they rely on donations and community support to keep the SNAP Centre running. SNAP has helped an overwhelming amount of families over the years and the continual improvements made to the facility and equipment includes a sensory room, a library full of books for children and parents that are safe and not scary to read. There is also an IT room with iPads and computers and break out areas for families to see counsellors 1 to 1.

“SNAP was created by eight parents with children with mental health issues who formed their own support network group. They went on to secure a rundown building in Brentwood which needed £500,000 refurbishment and won the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award, building a £30,000 sensory room as well as winning Best-Not-For-Profit Organisation of the Year 2018! In 2020, SNAP has supported over 2500 active families with access to the facilities and support lines, making a huge difference through lockdown and we are delighted to be giving back to them this month.”

