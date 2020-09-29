Essex Racing Driver Emily Linscott’s Potential Plagued by Misfortune in Miami

Emily Linscott suffered a weekend where her potential was plagued by misfortune during the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Formula Car Championship last weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway.

After completing a pre-season test on the Homestead road course before the Covid-19 Pandemic caused her to miss the first race event of the season, Linscott was looking forward to getting back behind the wheel on the 13-turn road course. However, the folklore of thirteen being unlucky for some would certainly prove true for Linscott during the race weekend.

During the Official Testing on Thursday, Linscott spent every session hovering either in, or close to the top 5, and then rounded out the day with the second quickest time in wet conditions. Her rain dance for qualifying the following morning was granted, and she spent most of the session sitting in second place on the grid, before being bumped by 2 tenths and 3 positions on the last lap dropping her to fifth.

The racetrack started to dry but lightening and a heavy thunderstorm postponed the first race of the day into mid-afternoon. Happy to have her wish for a wet race granted, Linscott took the green flag in fifth place, but was caught out by a concertina effect and contact from another car that sent her onto the grass, and then skating into the wall on the opening lap. This not only ended her first race immediately, but with the starting grid for the second race of the weekend set by fastest lap time in the first, it also meant she would be starting in 14th, and last place, for the second race later that day.

For the second race of the weekend the racetrack was dry, and even though dark clouds continued to threaten as drivers headed to their cars, the entire 30-minute race was run in dry conditions. Linscott made light work of the traffic until she hit the three-way fight for 7th place. Embroiled in the battle for the rest of the race, Linscott elevated herself to the front of that group with one lap to go, and then crossed the line in 7th place with a 2 second gap.

The following morning dawned with bright blue skies, and Linscott took to the track for her final qualifying of the weekend looking to capitalize on her form. However, with the exceptionally tight field, Linscott was frustrated by traffic and ended up in 6th place on the grid, just 2 tenths outside of starting in third. Knowing she had the pace, her sights were set on the podium.

Yet, it was not to be for Linscott in the race. A recurrence of a migraine that started the previous evening forced her to drive conservatively in the race, and meant it was all she could do to bring the car home.

Linscott is taking the opportunity between races to rest and recuperate, with the hopes of being able to return to the form at the final event of the season at Sebring International Raceway on October 1st – 2nd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

