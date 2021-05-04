Essex Racing Driver Emily Linscott to feature in TV Docuseries

Whistle Studios and Insight TV are partnering on “Making (Her)Story,” a docuseries following three rising female athletes competing in male-dominated sports.

The programme will feature British Racing Driver Emily Linscott, who races in America in the Formula 4 US Championship Powered by Honda, who aims to scale the single seater ladder to IndyCar and the prestigious Indianapolis 500, Natalie Decker, an American NASCAR Driver, and Hollie Doyle, a record-breaking British jockey, as they compete in their respective 2021 seasons, as they battle their competitors, stereotyping and public doubt.

Linscott told us of the challenges of filming at a race weekend, “The US film crew started their filming at Road Atlanta at the end of March, Round 1 of my championship. “They were great but completely new to the motorsport world, so everything was new to them, like the filming was to me. My driver coach that weekend, Gerardo Bonilla, basically took over answering their questions and directing them to different places around the circuit and paddock so I could keep focussed on learning a new track and new car, which worked well for us all. It’s crazy just how much information they are getting. It’s hard work but it’s really enjoyable.”

“The UK film crew filmed some of my home routines including some family stuff, a live online interview, training at my local Everyone Active gym in Basildon, and a coaching session I did for some young karters at Brentwood Karting, which was really awesome. I can’t wait to see the end result, it’s going to be fantastic!”, said an excited Linscott

Filming continues at Round 2 of the F4 US Championship at Road America in two weeks’ time, where Linscott takes on the 29-car grid of single seater drivers and finishes at the last round of the season In Austin, Texas. Linscott added, “I’d like to think that this TV series will help inspire other girls to get out on track or to do stuff they thought only boys were allowed to do, maybe even get more parents to think about taking their daughters on the race track as well as their sons, because without the parents supporting the girls at a young age, there’s going to be very little chance of getting a girl into the top levels of sport.”

Whistle Studios, the production arm of global sports media and entertainment company Team Whistle, and Insight TV, global channel and content producer, plan to work with a distributor to release “Making (Her)Story” in the U.S. in 2022. The docuseries will later debut internationally on Insight TV, Team Whistle’s OTT network Whistle TV and on their digitally owned and operated channels.

The series is produced by Melanie Capacia Johnson, head of studio at Whistle Studios, and developed by Mike Basone, head of unscripted at Whistle Studios, who will also serve as series showrunner and executive producer.

“Team Whistle and Insight TV are like-minded in our approach to sports and entertainment content geared toward Gen Z and Millennial audiences, making them the perfect production partner to bring this series to life,” Capacia Johnson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Our combined audiences crave relatable, uplifting content and we’re excited to introduce them to the stories of these female athletes as they compete and battle stereotypes on and off the field in their sports.”

Arun Maljaars​, vice president of content and channels at Insight TV, added: “We are delighted to give ‘Making (Her)Story’ a home on Insight TV and to share these amazing stories of determination and diversity with millions of young people around the world. With each episode featuring Natalie, Hollie and Emily, the series promises thrills from the start as the three women blaze trails in the sports which they love.”

