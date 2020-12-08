Essex & Herts Air Ambulance thanks supporters with a very special Christmas event

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is thanking supporters by hosting a very special free event on Thursday 17th December.

To recognise the incredible support the charity has received from the people and businesses of Essex and Hertfordshire during the pandemic, staff have created an Online Christmas Celebration and you are invited.

Kerry Russell, Head of Events and Merchandise at EHAAT said: “Although we can’t gather in person this year, our virtual event will be a fantastic festive celebration for everyone to enjoy safely at home.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but thanks to our amazing supporters the charity’s critical care teams have still been there 24/7 for the people of Essex, Hertfordshire and beyond, helping to keep more families together this Christmas.

“To say a big ‘thank you’ to our wonderful supporters, we have created our very first Online Christmas Celebration, and we would be delighted if as many people as possible could join us.

The evening will include contributions from patients, crew, staff and volunteers. From the comfort of your own home you’ll be able to enjoy festive songs, unique readings, a look behind the scenes at the work of your local air ambulance and a personal message from EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney.

Kerry Russell added: “Nobody else will be able to see or hear you, so feel free to sing along with all the songs!”

EHAAT’s Online Christmas Celebration takes place on Thursday 17th December at 7.30pm. To register for a FREE ticket and to find out more visit the charity’s website ehaat.org/events/christmas-celebration/

To see how the charity is keeping families together this Christmas, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrdfODFlw3g

