Essex & Herts Air Ambulance receives major grant from Lions Clubs International

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is set to benefit from a major grant from Lions Clubs International to help with the charity’s response to Covid-19.

Lions Clubs are distributing a total of £160,000 to air ambulances across Britain to assist with their work during the pandemic. EHAAT will receive £9,660 to help pay for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) including suits, goggles and masks.

Stuart Elms, Clinical Director at EHAAT said: “We are delighted that EHAAT will receive a grant of £9,660 from Lions Clubs to help pay for the PPE that is essential to protect our critical care teams whilst they carry out their day to day work.

“Our crews are working hard to care for the most seriously sick and injured patients around the clock, and this generous grant from the Lions Clubs will help keep them safe during this difficult time. The lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our fundraising, with many events being postponed or cancelled, so we are very grateful for this grant.

“EHAAT’s critical care teams are continuing to attend road traffic accidents, cardiac arrests and medical emergencies across Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas. The charity is making sure they are as safe as they can be while they are working, and having appropriate PPE is a vital part of that.

“We have been able to maintain our critical care service 24/7, but the charity still needs the support of the people of Essex and Hertfordshire to help us do this. If you can, please help us continue this vital work.”

District Governor Gurcharan Manku, Lions Clubs of Central & East said “We know that air ambulance charities have been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve faced considerable extra, unbudgeted – day to day costs – at the same time, lockdown has adversely affected fundraising.

“Now, thanks to an emergency COVID-19 relief grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in the US, Lions Clubs of British Isles can provide immediate support for this emergency service that touches lives in all our local communities.”

To find out more about the work of EHAAT or donate visit ehaat.org

