Essex & Herts Air Ambulance begins reopening charity shops

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) has announced plans to reopen its donation Warehouse and charity shops following the relaxation of Government regulations introduced during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The phased reopening will begin on June 29th when the EHAAT warehouse in Stevenage will be open for donations using bins and cages outside the building. On July 6th the charity will recommence its donation collection service. The first of its shops will reopen in Hitchin on 11th July.

Donna Lee, EHAAT’s Head of Retail, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming supporters back into our shops, which play such a key role in supporting this vital life-saving service.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been patient holding on to unwanted items during lockdown, but anyone wanting to donate items should please wait until the warehouse or their local EHAAT shop has opened before doing so. Staff will not be available at individual premises to accept items until they have reopened. Any items left before these dates are likely to be stolen or damaged, meaning it will cost the charity money to dispose of them.”

“We have been working hard to make it as safe for staff, volunteers and supporters. If you have taken the opportunity to have a spring clean during lockdown, we would love to receive your donations when the time is right.”

The full programme is as follows:

29th June – Stevenage warehouse opens for donations (outside bins/cages only)

6th July – Donation collection service resumes

11th July – Hitchin shop opens

18th July – Buntingford and Royston shops open

25th July – Mersea and Burnham shops open

1st August – Braintree and Eastwood shops open

8th August – Frinton shop opens

12th September – Colchester shop opens

For the time being the shops will operate temporarily reduced opening hours of 10am to 3pm each day.

Donna Lee said: “Our fundraising efforts have been badly hit by the changes which have been brought about by lockdown, so we need the support of the people of Essex and Hertfordshire more than ever. Anyone who comes to our warehouse or shops can be confident that all our premises are COVID-19 Secure.”

Full details of EHAAT’s shops and the planned reopening dates can be found at ehaat.org/shops where you will find information on the measures that are being taken to keep supporters, staff and volunteers safe.

EHAAT would like to thank the people and businesses of Essex and Hertfordshire for their ongoing support during these unprecedented and challenging times.

