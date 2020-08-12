Essex Fundraiser takes on Marathon Challenge in memory of her daughter

An Essex fundraiser is taking on a walking marathon challenge in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK’s work into sarcoma.

Julie Fisher of Harold Wood, Havering, will be tackling a full 26.2 walking marathon on the 25th August 2020, 30 years to the day of her late daughter’s cancer diagnosis.

The local fundraiser has raised over £650k for the charity and has decided on the challenge to raise even more for sarcoma, the cancer type her daughter passed away from, aged just 5.

Julie said: “30 years ago my world changed forever. After I heard the word, ‘cancer’, when taking my daughter Kate to hospital, I knew my life would never be the same. So far, I have been very lucky with my sponsorship and I am very grateful for every pound that has been donated.

Having supported Cancer Research UK for over 26 years, Julie has raised a staggering £669,000 for sarcoma research which is an area that is currently underfunded.

Julie has found even more success for the charity over the years by distributing bright pink gerbera flowers in return for donations at Race for Life events and selling her ‘For Kate’ range in shops across the UK.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work has been massively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, predicting a loss of around £160m from this year alone. The charity plans to axe 500 staff posts – 24% of its non-trading roles – and potentially cut research funding from £400m to £250m within the next four to five years. This is on top of a £44m cut to research funding announced in April.

Local fundraising manager in the area, Gill Burgess said: “COVID-19 may have slowed us down, but it hasn’t stopped us, and people like Julie are the reason why. September is ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month’ and we are thrilled that Julie is undertaking this challenge for our research into sarcoma. She has been a real ambassador for the charity for almost three decades, and we are lucky to have such a dedicated supporter.”

Regional Manager, Laura Holland stated: “There are 3,300 new cases of sarcoma in the UK each year, but it is an area that needs more research. Supporters like Julie make this possible and we can’t thank her enough for her commitment.”

Julie is hoping to raise another £2,000 for the charity on this challenge. To support Julie, you can visit her online donation page https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/julies-marathon do a virtual mile or text to donate towards her fundraising.

Text KATE5 to 70180 to donate £5

Text KATE10 to 70180 to donate £10

Text KATE20 to 70180 to donate £20

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

