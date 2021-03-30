Essex Foodies to get their teeth into tasty treats served up at new Poplar Food Hall

ESSEX FOOD LOVERS can indulge in flavour sensations from across the county and the UK, as well as homecooked treats, at a new designated Food Hall at Poplar Nurseries. The all-new 3,000sq ft Poplar Food Hall, located next to the garden centre entrance, will house an extended range of foodie delights. Opened on Wednesday, 24th March, the new Food Hall will create to up to ten new jobs and support local producers, not just in Essex but the whole of Britain.

Built to cope with growing demand for more local produce in the farm shop, the new larger premises will enable the team to serve up more of their homecooked treats, such as cakes and other baked goods, ready meals and much more. The new building will house everything from a larger selection of local fruit and veg, fresh fish and a variety of delicious treats in the deli, through to an increased number of goods from small batch British food and drink suppliers.

Mandy Cowan, Manager of Poplar Food Hall, said: “What started off as a small farm shop has really grown in popularity as our homemade offerings have become real favourites with our customer base, and we wanted to expand on that success. We’ve slowly run out of space inside the farm shop over the years as demand has grown and it was time for us to move to a bigger building that gives us room to expand.”

“All of our homemade treats are made using local ingredients, as much as possible, and we aim to keep supporting British suppliers moving forward. There’s really incredible local produce out there ready to be enjoyed and we want our customers to experience that and learn to shop more on their doorstep.”

To celebrate the opening of the Poplar Food Hall, all customers in the first week will receive a free raffle ticket for a draw to win a hamper full of foodie goodies.

