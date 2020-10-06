Essex foodies can taste new flavours on their doorstep with help of local produce listings

ESSEX FOOD and drink lovers can now find exceptional suppliers on their doorstep through Help Essex Buy Local, a new website listing local producers, eateries and bars. Help Essex Buy Local has been set up by the Rural Community Council of Essex, assisted by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, to support the many food and drink producers based in the county by raising awareness of the locally grown produce available to both businesses and consumers.

Users visiting the website can make use of a map of Essex pinpointing the county’s fantastic food and drink businesses. To keep local suppliers at the forefront of consumers’ minds, every listing added to the website will benefit from ongoing social media and press exposure to drive awareness. Business listings are completely free and allow the producers to add photos, website links and a brief description of their wares, as well as get involved on the #HelpEssexBuyLocal hashtag.

Beverly Davies, Programme Manager at Help Essex Buy Local, said: “We’re lucky to have some fabulous local food and drink producers right here in Essex. Due to the pandemic, consumers have really reconnected with local suppliers and we want to sustain that ongoing level of interest as we steadily return to the new normal. These rural businesses were a vital cog in keeping our economy going and we owe it to them to support them moving forward.”

“The Help Essex Buy Local campaign will keep local producers in the spotlight and support them in this challenging climate.”

Food and drink lovers can discover local producers on the Help Essex Buy Local website: https://www.buylocalfoodanddrink.co.uk/essex

Buy Local South East showcases the local food and drink offers in Essex, Kent and Sussex, supported by South East Local Enterprise Partnership.

