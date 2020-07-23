ESSEX DOCTOR IN CUPRINOL SHED OF THE YEAR FINALS WITH WAXWORK INSPIRED SHED

Essex sheddie Alan Beresford, is through to the finals of the 2020 Cuprinol Shed Of The Year competition, with his amusement inspired shed.

The retired medical worker from Great Dunmow, Essex, is one of three on the shortlist in the ‘Unexpected’ category.

“The Bemusement Arcade” was built by Alan, inspired by his love of seaside arcades and waxwork museums. He said: “As a youngster on holiday I was always fascinated by seaside arcades and waxwork museums with their slightly disturbing animated machines and creepy figures. So, when I retired I built this shed as a workshop in which to try my hand at making some of these disquieting things from my childhood memories.

“In the five years since then, I’ve got a bit carried away and my contraptions and creations have filled the shed – spilling out into the house and garage. The amount of workspace in the shed is now limited and it has primarily become a place to sit with a drink or two in the evenings surrounded by my own imagination, in what I think of as my Bemusement Arcade.”

The competition sees 27 competitors battling for the crown across nine categories. A winner from each will be decided by public vote, then an overall winner will be crowned by a panel of shed experts with a giant golden crown for the winning shed.

Alongside eternal shed glory, the overall winner will also receive £1,000, a plaque and £100 of Cuprinol products.

Head Judge and founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox said: “More than ever, the events of recent months have shown us what a valuable role sheds can play in our lives.

“They are spaces where we can help our NHS heroes, educate our children and care for our family.

“They highlight all that is great about Britain – our ingenuity, our eccentricity and our determination to help others.”

Kirsty Woodbine, Marketing Manager for Cuprinol said: “We’ve been astonished by the quality of entries to this year’s competition.

All our entrants have responded with real creativity and imagination, but more than that the introduction of this year’s new lockdown categories has shown a real outpouring of kindness and community spirit.

“This year more than ever Cuprinol Shed of the Year has served as a platform for those going above and beyond for each other”

Last year’s Cuprinol Shed Of The Year was won by Chris Shield of Buxton, Derbyshire, whose Hobbit-inspired hideaway was described by Andrew Wilcox as “brilliantly creative”.

Public voting is now underway for the 14th annual competition and will close on Sunday 9th August.

