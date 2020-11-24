ESSEX CHILD AND FAMILY WELLBEING SERVICE BOOSTED BY AMAZON DONATION

A children’s charity based in Essex has received a donation of £2,000 from Amazon’s Development Centre in Cambridge.

Spangles Family Hub in Stansted recently received a £1,000 cash donation and a donation of products worth £1,000 from the Amazon team for the benefit of children and families.

The hub is part of the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service which Barnardo’s and Virgin Care provide for Essex County Council. The hub offers help to all families with a range of information and support available.

The donation is part of a longstanding relationship between Amazon and Barnardo’s. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon donated £10,000 to Barnardo’s to help the charity during the early stages of lockdown.

In late 2019, Amazon donated £30,000 to Barnardo’s and hosted STEM Christmas parties for children supported by the charity in dozens of Amazon buildings across the UK.

Speaking on the donation, Lauren Kisser, Director of AI at Amazon Development Centre Cambridge said: “The team at Amazon is passionate about supporting children and families in our community and we’re really pleased to be able to make this donation to Spangles Family Hub. The work they do in partnership with Barnardo’s is so important, as they continue to have a positive impact on children across Essex.”

Emma Bowman, Barnardo’s Regional Director, said: “The impact of COVID-19 continues to be deeply felt by children in the Essex community and it’s fantastic to get this support once again from the Amazon team. The donation is hugely appreciated by everyone at Spangles Family Hub and we are very grateful to Amazon.”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic Amazon has provided disadvantaged students with online STEM courses and supported virtual classrooms with no-cost resources from AWS and Amazon Future Engineer. The company has also teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver 1.4 million healthy breakfasts to disadvantaged families around the UK.

