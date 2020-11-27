Essex Chambers “naturally disappointed for businesses in Essex” as county set to enter Tier 2

Essex Chambers have this weel said that they are “naturally disappointed for businesses in Essex” as the county is set to enter Tier 2 restrictions from next week.

Commenting on the Government’s introduction of Tiered Covid Restrictions in England David Burch, Director of Policy at Essex Chambers of Commerce said “We are naturally disappointed for businesses in Essex that the Government has placed the county in Tier 2. Ever since the start of the pandemic businesses have complied with Government regulations and done all they can to protect their customers, staff and residents in Essex”

“The continuing restrictions on the hospitality sector are particularly disappointing as many pubs are at the heart of their town centres and local communities. In the coming weeks as we approach Christmas we would encourage people to think about supporting their local retailers and other businesses first”.

“We hope that when the tiers are reviewed that Essex will be moved into Tier 1 but in the meantime any businesses requiring support should look at our website along with those of their local council where information on available support can be found.”

