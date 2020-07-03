Essex businessman Frank Khalid donates pallets of stock to NHS

During the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of local businesses have been hit very hard, including Essex businessman Frank Khalid who owns of Elbrook cash and carry, West London Film Studios and Chak89 restaurant & banqueting.

The uncertainty surrounding the hospitality sector in particular caused a turbulent trading period for his renowned cash and carry operation.

However Khalid wanted to help the NHS and has donated several pallets of stock items from his cash and carry.

Khalid told us “I have nothing but the uttermost respect and pride for the amazing work out NHS has been doing during the course of this pandemic”

