Essex businesses recognised as Small Business Saturday launches its official countdown

Some of the South East’s most inspiring small businesses are being given a spell in the limelight in a national campaign.

From online bread-making from Rhiannon Abbott at The Epsom Bakehouse, to the sustainable Winterbrook Garden Nurseries run by a father-daughter duo in Oxfordshire, some of the region’s best small businesses will be featured in the Small Biz 100, which marks the 100 days building up to Small Business Saturday on December 5.

Now in its eighth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday has grown significantly each year with a record turnout of 17.6 million people choosing to shop small on the day last year, generating an estimated £800m.

Among the other firms being recognised are:

· Little Boat Gifts, an independent gift and framing shop a on the Essex coast

· Rosa & Bo, midwife Laura Mudie designs sensory children’s toys in Southend

· Halo Jewellery UK, Supriti Vaidya in Essex designs and creates jewellery

· DJV Boutique, an established fashion retailer in Ipswich, owned by Mandy Errington

· Mrs Bun the Baker, providing fun cookery classes for kids online and in Oxfordshire

· Y.O.U Underwear, making stylish, sustainably sourced underwear in Oxfordshire

· Glamavan, a children’s pamper party service in Leighton Buzzard

· Proven-Salle, an online interiors and furniture business based in Bedfordshire

· Elizabeth Stiles UK, a fashion brand consultant from Bedfordshire

· Laura Felicity, a Bedfordshire surface pattern designer, specialising in interiors

· Generosity Bank, connects small businesses with local volunteers

· Suzero, a Hertfordshire business selling a range of natural, low sugar snack bars

· Mums UnLtd, offers business networking for mums in business in Hemel Hempstead

· Salamandra.uk, an animation agency with studios in Eton

· The British Craft House, an online retail platform supporting small business

· My VIP Card, supporting small businesses by helping people save money by shopping locally

· Simon Webster Hair a Brighton, family-run, gender-free hair salon

· The Float Spa in Hove, a wellbeing centre offering floatation, yoga and massage

· ADAVIRTUAL Business Support in Crawley, providing virtual administration support

· Tom Foolery Coffee Company, a coffee shop overlooking the River Adur

· Moo Like a Monkey, a shop in Kent selling clothes, books and toys for children

· Valarie Jerome Optometrists, in Newbury, offering specialised eye care services

· Cat’s Pajamas Communications in Berkhamsted, helping businesses to tell their stories

· South Central Makers, a marketplace for local artisans to sell online and in markets

· DBOOST DRINKS, based in Surrey, making delicious drinks, infused with Vitamin D

“This year’s Small Business Saturday is going to be the most important one yet, given the phenomenally tough time small businesses have had with the double whammy of Covid-19 and now a recession,” said Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Throughout the crisis the UK has been reminded about what a special and important role small firms play in communities across the UK. The launch of the fabulous Small Biz 100 highlights the amazing, positive impact these firms have.

“It’s vital we continue to support small businesses as this crisis continues and we’re determined to make the 2020 Small Business Saturday bigger and better than ever.”

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support local traders both online and in stores, with many small businesses taking an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering discounts.

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010 and they remain a principal supporter of the UK campaign.

“Each and every one of the businesses featured in the Small Biz 100 have a truly inspiring story to tell and this spotlight on them has never been more important or more needed,” said Dan Edelman, General Manager UK, Global Merchant and Network Services, American Express.

“Our local communities are richer and more vibrant for the presence of these independents and we’re honoured to play our part supporting them through our Shop Small campaign and as principal supporter of Small Business Saturday.”

