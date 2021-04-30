Essex-based Soul Diva JB Rose releases new single ‘Gold’

Acclaimed soul vocalist and ‘Singing vegan mum’, JB Rose follows up her smash hit single ‘Back To Love’ with ‘Gold’, another instant classic that is already lighting up the specialist soul charts ahead of its release on 30th April.

JB Rose has surpassed herself with ‘Gold’, which has already jumped into the UK Soul Breakers chart at No. 2! This soul inspiration has delivered another hit in collaboration with hit-making duo Neville ‘2b3’ Thomas (producer and remixer D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Beverly Knight) and songwriter Chante Berry-Gordon – to showcase JB’s distinctive sweet soulful vocals and take listeners back to old skool soul and uplift the dance, as we come out of lockdown.

With JB’s lyrics “They criticize say they don’t like, words that make me like I’m not worth it” and “All that you want is inside of you…It shows that you’re Gold, everything you knew you know…”, the song speaks to our inner imposter, to trust in ourselves and know our true worth. With a personal, authentic approach to everything she does, it’s no surprise that JB gives back to lift others up in other areas of work, as a vocal tutor at three charities Heart n Soul, Second Wave and Clean Break, a career that has clearly inspired her songwriting.

To accompany the single, JB will soon release the slick and visually stunning video, continuing the uplifting theme to bring positivity back in these challenging times.

JB Rose explains “After the success of ‘Back to Love’, I wrote ‘Gold’ when thinking about the times I doubted myself, which is something the pandemic has brought out in many – making us question who we are, our self worth and purpose. So with this song, I wanted to remind us all that we are GOLD and the first love we must harness is the love of self. I am very blessed to be able to make a difference through singing, songwriting and music in my day job with three exceptional charities, all of which are leaders in their field. It’s the love for singing, sharing, connecting and lifting up others that allows me to create all this music.”

‘Back To Love’ was JB Rose’s comeback single last summer after a creative hiatus. It was written after losing her cousin in a senseless knife attack to “really encourage people to be our brother’s keeper and love one another.” The track instantly connected with soul fans and smashed the specialist charts, staying at No. 1 in the UK Urban Influencer Chart for an incredible 6 weeks, and was nominated in Soul Cafe Radio’s Presidents Choice Awards.

JB is no stranger to the music industry and was originally signed to RCA/Sony Music as Maximum Style, with 4Hero’s Marc Mac and Dego. With Maximum Style, JB released a seminal jazzy drum n bass album and several tracks ‘Waste Of Time’, ‘Admit To Love’ and ‘Wake Up’ that caught fire on the underground scene in the UK, US, Europe and Japan. She has also recorded with Bugz In The Attic and Swayzak, and sung backing vocals for Coolio, Omar and supported Chaka Khan.

Over the past year, JB has grown a dedicated, grassroots following for her YouTube channel JB Rose Singing Vegan Mum, where she bakes and cooks inspiring, delicious vegan food and opens up her busy family life for all to enjoy.

JB Rose adds “I’m a singer, a vegan and a mum of two young boys. I’m passionate about self-care, health and wellbeing and my YouTube channel has been a home for all of my recipes, sugar free challenges and shown my journey as a singer. My mother had diabetes and passed away in 2019, it was slow and painful and I’ve made it my purpose to share what I know about food and nutrition and mix it up with my sense of fun and positivity, to share with my family and community to help make a difference.”

Not one to rest on her laurels, JB performed at the Groundbreaking Blackout Soul Awards this month, where she was nominated for Best Single, Best Female Soul Artist and Best Single. She will release two more singles through the year, with the promise of keeping the good vibes and positivity going.

