Essex-based Shaken Udder diversifies into the plant-based market with the launch of Shaken Other sister brand

Shaken Udder, the #1 premium milkshake brand in the UK has entered the plant-based market with a launch of a dairy-free sister brand, Shaken Other, targeting 25 million flexitarians in the UK.

“The inspiration for the name came from the challenge that “Udder” is so strongly associated with milk that it didn’t fit. So Shaken Other was born,” explains Andy Howie, co-founder of Shaken Other. “We wanted to reassure our loyal consumers of our commitment to flavour whilst also being clear that this is a milk alternative. ‘Other’ is a fun play on words to ‘Udder’ and the packaging has retained the recognisable premium look and feel.”

The launch of Shaken Other marks a key milestone for the fastest-growing, premium milkshake brand in the UK. The founder-led company is continuing its commitment to new product development and innovation and has ambitious plans to disrupt and expand its range into different product categories in the dairy and plant-based arena.

“Using our years of milkshake experience and being obsessed with great taste, we’ve created this delicious range of plant-based alternative shakes. We believe that dairy-free drinks shouldn’t compromise on taste or choice. Packed with real ingredients and a yummy coconut-milk base, our exciting range of dairy-free drinks deliver uncompromising taste for anyone who can’t drink dairy, chooses not to, or just fancies a change,” continues Andy Howie.

Shaken Other is smooth, creamy and super tasty, is made using ethically-sourced coconut milk and is free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

There are currently two indulgent flavours to choose from: Chocolate and Strawberry, in 330ml bottles. The brand is also intending to launch more flavours, larger formats as well as entering other product categories.

All Shaken Other 330ml shake are under 200kcals (60kcals per 100ml), less than 5% added sugar and gluten free. They are also high in calcium, vitamin D (50% RDA per 330ml bottle) and iodine. Plus, the cap, label and bottle are all fully recyclable.

Shaken Other’s new Chocolate flavour dairy-free shake is available from Tesco, with other major retailers coming onboard later in the year. RRSP £1.60 for 330ml. For more information visit www.shakenother.co.uk, or to become a stockist email [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

