ESSEX-BASED HOUSING ASSOCIATION PLANTS 100 NEW TREES TO MARK EARTH DAY

Essex-based housing association CHP has planted 100 new tree saplings in Dovercourt, Harwich to mark Earth Day 2021.

Earth Day is observed across the world annually on 22 April, to demonstrate international support for environmental protection. The theme for 2021 is ‘restore our earth’, focusing on steps everyone can take to protect the planet for future generations.

As part of its commitment to conserving the environment CHP has planted 100 sapling trees on land adjacent to one of its completed housing developments. Built on the former Delfords factory site, this scheme created 66 new homes when it was completed in 2019. It also marked the launch of the company’s 10,000th home.

CHP has pledged to plant five trees for every new home it develops. This will create more green spaces and areas of native woodland in its communities and help to offset greenhouse gas emissions.

This commitment is part of CHP’s first Environmental Sustainability Strategy which was launched last year. This sets out its plans for creating sustainable homes and communities over the next 30 years. The strategy was developed following consultation with 300 CHP customers and describes how the housing assocaition will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

CHP’s aim is for as many of its properties as possible to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2030. It will carry out retrofitting of energy efficient products in existing homes to achieve this. Over the past year it secured 280 new EPCs for its properties.

The company is also aiming to eliminate all unnecessary waste and is introducing good environmental practices across all its services. This includes new electronic vehicles soon to become part of its fleet and charging facilities added at its offices. All electricity used in CHP offices and sheltered housing schemes is 100 per cent renewable and zero carbon.

Carl Hockey, Growth and Partnerships Director said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been to use this land next to our Delfords development to plant 100 new trees. This will create a new area of native woodland that will really help to enhance local biodiversity.

“We believe that the housing sector has a key role to play in the UK reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We will do all we can to play our part in this and will work with our customers to find new ways we can protect our local environment.”

