Essex based German Doner Kebab sign up for Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme

German Doner Kebab has confirmed that it will participate in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The scheme will run every Monday to Wednesday during August and will give dine-in customers the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off their meals, up to a value of £10 per head.

German Doner Kebab has also revealed that it will offer 50 per cent off its Boss Box Monday to Wednesday during August.

The promotion means that GDK dine-in customers will only pay £4.99 for the immersive brand experience that was conceived and launched during UK lockdown.

German Doner Kebab is the UK’s fastest growing restaurant chain with 42 outlets throughout the country.

The fast-casual brand remained open during Lockdown to support its franchise partners, its people, and communities up and down the country. During this time German Doner Kebab also partnered with Deliveroo to make 30,000 free meals available to frontline NHS workers and vulnerable people throughout the UK.

Daniel Bunce, GDK UK and European managing director, said: “We are very excited to be participating in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme during August.

“The initiative will bring great value to our loyal customers and provide a much-needed stimulus in supporting the economic recovery of one the UK’s most important sectors.”

How the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme works:

Only available when dining in restaurant

50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks

On a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August

A maximum discount of £10 per person

The Boss Box 50 per cent discount offer is available on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August for dine-in customers only.

