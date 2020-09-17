Essex Air Ambulance thanks two special children for their support in Air Ambulance Week

Fundraisers at Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) would like to thank the people of Essex and Hertfordshire, and in particular two very special children, after a successful week of fundraising on behalf of the life-saving charity.

This year’s Air Ambulance Week, which ran from September 7th to 13th across the UK, took the theme `Because every second counts’. Air ambulance charities across the country highlighted the importance of speed when they are attending and treating seriously ill and injured patients.

During the week EHAAT shared a video featuring the family of Charlotte Smith (3) from Hitchin (link) who was moments away from choking to death last year after eating lunch at nursery. Dr Asher Lewinsohn and Critical Care Paramedic Jake Humphrey from EHAAT were able to clear her airway and get her breathing.

Tom Goulding (6) from Colchester, who was attended by an EHAAT crew two years ago after he suffered a badly broken leg, ran a mile each day of Air Ambulance Week in aid of the charity and raised an incredible £576.

Natasha Robertson, Fundraising Manager at EHAAT said: “Stories such as Charlotte’s and Tom’s are a reminder of just what a difference an air ambulance can make to families facing something terrible. Thankfully both youngsters are now thriving, but it could have been very different if crews from EHAAT hadn’t been there with their specialist skills and equipment.

“Everyone at the charity has been touched by Tom’s story and his determination to raise money to support our work. He should be really proud of what he has achieved. We also really appreciate the way Charlotte’s parents have shared their story and encouraged others to support us through the `virtual bucket’ on our website.”

Usually Air Ambulance Week sees staff and volunteers from EHAAT out making bucket collections across Essex and Hertfordshire, but only a handful of these were possible this year due to social distancing restrictions.

During the week EHAAT gave press and radio interviews to media outlets in both counties, featured in online coverage of an Essex County Cricket T20 match, and shared a series of short videos on the theme `Because every second counts’ on its social media channels.

Natasha continued: “It’s always great to get out into the communities we serve because we couldn’t manage without our amazing supporters. We really value the opportunity to explain to people how their donation can make a difference to our work.”

“Unfortunately we have had to do things a little differently this year, but we are grateful to everyone who has been able to support us, and in particular Charlotte , Tom and their families.”

There is still time to support Air Ambulance Week and donate through EHAAT’s `virtual bucket’ at ehaat.org/aaw20. To see Charlotte Smith’s story, visit https://youtu.be/jZ5zV0i1_Xc. To support Tom Goulding visit justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-goulding Thank you to our sponsor Specialist Aviation Services who have sponsored EHAAT during Air Ambulance Week 2020.

