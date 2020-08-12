Essex Air Ambulance CEO shortlisted for national award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted in the category ‘Charity Leader of the Year’ in the Charity Times Awards 2020.

Jane, who has led the charity since 2003, is one of seven people on the shortlist for the award which will be presented during an online awards evening on 3rd September 2020.

The Charity Times Awards honour outstanding professionals in charity management by recognising, celebrating and promoting best practice in the sector.

Jane said: “It is such a privilege to lead such a committed and dedicated team and I’m delighted to be considered for this prestigious award

“I would like to thank everyone whose hard work, dedication and passion has helped to make Essex & Herts Air Ambulance what it is today.

“Being recognised in this way is a real validation of the work my team and I have put in to continually develop the charity and improving the life-saving service we provide to the patients who need it the most.”

When Jane Gurney joined EHAAT the pre-hospital care was provided by Paramedics and delivered across one county by a single helicopter.

Thanks to her drive, passion and inspirational leadership, EHAAT now delivers its life-saving service with Pre-hospital Care Doctors and Critical Care Paramedics across two counties, around the clock 365 days a year, using two helicopters and four rapid response vehicles (RRVs).

Since March 2019 the charity’s helicopters and RRVs have carried blood supplies on board, enabling its critical care teams to carry out potentially life-saving blood transfusions before a patient reaches hospital.

Another key milestone in Jane’s leadership of EHAAT has been overseeing the building of a new airbase at North Weald Airfield, future-proofing the charity’s operations there. The base is due to be operational by Summer 2021.

To view the latest time-lapse footage of the build and learn how you can support this project through the charity’s ‘Buy-a-Brick’ campaign visit ehaat.org/buy-a-brick.

