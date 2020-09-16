Essex Air Ambulance CEO shortlisted for a second national award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), has been shortlisted in the category ‘Charity Chief Executive’ in the Third Sector Awards 2020. It is the second time in the space of a few weeks that that Jane has been shortlisted for a national award, having been shortlisted for the recent Charity Times Awards in the category `Charity Leader of the Year’.

Jane, who has led the charity since 2003, is one of seven people on the shortlist for the award. The winner will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on the 7th and 8th October 2020.

The Third Sector Awards recognise the achievements of charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises.

Jane said: “I’m honoured and inspired to lead such a fantastic team, and would like to thank every member of staff, volunteer and supporter who has helped make Essex & Herts Air Ambulance the incredible life-saving charity it is today.

“To have been shortlisted for two such prestigious awards in the space of a few weeks is truly amazing.”

When Jane joined EHAAT the pre-hospital care was provided by Paramedics and delivered across one county by a single helicopter.

Thanks to her drive, passion and inspirational leadership, EHAAT now delivers its life-saving service with Pre-hospital Care Doctors and Critical Care Paramedics across two counties, around the clock 365 days a year, using two helicopters and four rapid response vehicles (RRVs).

Since March 2019 the charity’s helicopters and RRVs have carried blood supplies on board, enabling its critical care teams to carry out potentially life-saving blood transfusions before a patient reaches hospital.

Another key milestone in Jane’s leadership of EHAAT has been overseeing the building of a new state of the art airbase at North Weald Airfield, future-proofing the charity’s operations there. The base is due to be operational by Summer 2021.

To view the latest time-lapse footage of the build and learn how you can support this project through the charity’s ‘Buy-a-Brick’ campaign visit ehaat.org/buy-a-brick.

