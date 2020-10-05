Essex Activity Hero Awards 2020, nominations now open!

Active Essex aim to end the year on a high and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Greater Essex residents that have inspired and supported the county to keep active.

They’re asking you to put forward your nominations for your Greater Essex Activity Heroes; individuals, clubs or organisations that have kept you going throughout this tough year.

Active Essex should have been holding their traditional sports awards, an event they host each year with special guests and an evening ceremony. However, due the level of uncertainty and social distance guidelines, the award event this year, will be taking place as an online celebration held by Active Essex. During the last week of November, Active Essex will be asking you to share your Activity Hero stories across social media and special VIP guests will shine a light on specific Activity Heroes each day, the following week.

The awards this year will not be following the traditional Sports Awards categories and instead will celebrate and recognise individuals on a level playing field, highlighting those that have gone that extra mile to help keep the county healthy and active. Over the course of the next month, Active Essex would like you to nominate those that have inspired, benefitted and supported you throughout 2020.

Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member of Education, said: “I’ve been really impressed at how there has been a sense of community spirit throughout this challenging year has been. Active Essex want to build upon this and celebrate that community drive that has led to many people getting active in different ways than usual. No matter their age or ability and whether they have attended a Zumba class in their living room, created an obstacle course in their garden, or found a new sport that they love, it’s about time we celebrate it all.”

Azeem Akhtar, Chairman of Active Essex, said: “It was a tough decision to change the Sports Awards this year, but we still wanted to recognise the fantastic spirit that has been shown across the county. People have been inspired to move more and have come together as a community, in what has been a difficult time. Active Essex aim to inspire and motivate Greater Essex residents and in sharing these stories, we hope it will kick-start your journey to a healthier lifestyle.”

To nominate and put forward your activity hero, please visit www.activeessex.org and complete the short online form. The nomination period will run from the 5th October until the 30th October 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

