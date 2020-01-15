Epping Forest Dementia Action Alliance are awarded Dementia Friendly Community Status

Long-time supporters of Epping Forest Dementia Action Alliance (EFDAA), Haslers Chartered Accountants, have congratulated the group on achieving Dementia Friendly Community Status.

The EFDAA was formed in 2016 as part of the Governments Challenge on Dementia initiative and has since been working to improve the lives of people affected by dementia in the local area.

It has worked with local businesses and organisations such as Haslers to improve services for those with the degenerative disease and their carers.

The organisation has also created and completed action plans in line with the Alzheimer’s Society ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ programme and in recognition of this, it has been given Dementia Friendly Community Status.

Mark Neville, Essex Dementia Friendly Communities Coordinator, said: “Congratulations to the Epping Forest Dementia Action Alliance for being awarded Dementia Friendly Communities status, which acknowledges all the hard work and commitment that the DAA members have shown so far to supporting people affected by dementia (those living with the disease and their carers and loved ones) living in the Epping District.”

Thanks to the recognition that the EFDAA has received it can now award the national logo and window sticker to local businesses and organisations who have pledged and undertaken action to become more dementia-friendly, including Haslers Chartered Accountants.

Paul Reynolds, a Tax Partner at Haslers and a member of the EFDAA, said: “I am delighted that the EFDAA has gained Dementia Friendly Community Status as it reflects all the hard work that it has done in the last few years to encourage businesses and organisations to action.

“Our team have benefitted significantly from the advice and support offered by the EFDAA and I am sure that this new sta

