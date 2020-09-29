Environmental enforcement trial figures in Basildon borough reveal impact

A trial of additional environmental enforcement officers is delivering an impact across the Basildon borough.

In a report that went to the council’s Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee recently (Wednesday 23 September) figures revealed more than 1,600 fixed penalty notices had been issued for environmental offences over a six-month period from February 1.

Chairman of Basildon Council’s Neighbourhoods and Public Spaces Committee Councillor David Harrison, said: “We realise that the vast majority of residents do the right thing with their waste.

“This trial is about holding flytippers and those who drop litter to account and to deter others from this kind of behaviour. This summer 20 tonnes of litter was dropped in our major parks which we responded to with increased patrols and our We’re Cleaning Up campaign.

“The message is clear – don’t drop litter, and dispose of your waste in the correct way or you will be fined.”

Last November the committee agreed to contract National Enforcement Solutions (NES) to carry out environmental enforcement on a 12-month trial basis, to supplement the council’s in-house environmental enforcement team.

Since the trial began NES officers have undertaken 459 investigations of flytipped waste across the borough. There have also been a further 136 hours of out of hours monitoring and investigation undertaken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

