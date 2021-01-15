Entrepreneur Harry Rutter hopes 2021 is ‘biggest year to date’

Socialite turned TV director Harry Rutter hopes the New Year will be brighter and more prosperous than the “disastrous 2020”.

The now 22-year-old is creatively producing and directing capital-based TV show ‘Spotting London’s Supercars’ this year for Sky.

He also hopes to regenerate his celebrity PR and publicity company Triple Seven Management which was hit hard by the pandemic.

Harry said: “To be honest, 2020 was disastrous in regards to Triple Seven Management as we mainly deal with events – of which there have been none.

“I’m really hoping to revive the business this year in the hopes that London and the rest of the country heads back to some form of normality.

“That combined with my TV show and other upcoming projects, I’m hoping to turn 2021 into my biggest year to date – fingers crossed.”

Harry, who has thousands of followers across his social media accounts, also hopes to help others this year – offering opportunities to those like him.

“I really want to give back as much as I possibly can this year,” added the multi-media journalist and online personality.

“With my TV show I’m offering lots of opportunities to like-minded individuals to get their foot in the door of the television world.

“I’ve got young researchers, producers and production assistants joining me who will all get a credit on the TV screen – an opportunity I would have loved.”

Reflecting on last year, Harry says it “wasn’t all bad” after meeting the love of his life, bagging a TV show and working towards his career.

He added: “Yeah last year wasn’t all bad, it’s important to sometimes look at the positives – I met the love of my life in 2020 and I can’t wait for more years together.

“My TV show was agreed and I passed several exams in my journalism work to further my career and just have more qualifications behind me.”

Harry left school at GCSE levels and refused A-levels to head straight into the world of work – starting his career at a local production company.

“I’ve always just wanted to make it absolutely clear that whatever you get handed on exam results day will not affect the rest of your life – I hope I’m living proof of that.”

Spotting London’s Supercars airs on Spotlight TV after summer on Sky channel 365, Freesat Channel 516 and Connected Freeview 264.

