Enjoy The Dream Factory’s Prize Car Treasure Trail and help make Phoebe’s dream come true!

Phoebe Muldoon from Laindon in Essex was born in February 2007, fifteen weeks premature and has cerebral palsy, autism and learning disabilities. Essex based Charity The Dream Factory have put together a family Car Treasure Trail with all proceeds helping to grant young Phoebe’s dream of a having a specialised disability bike which costs £1,500.

The Dream Factory grants dreams to children and young adults between the age of 3 to 25 years, who suffer from life-threatening, life-limiting conditions or have severe disabilities. To date, they have granted over 490 dreams and their aim is to grant their 500th dream before the end of 2020.

The Dream Factory Prize Car Treasure Trail is running until the 31 August 2020 and visits 10 Essex countryside locations in a circular route that you can join at any point. It’s family friendly and contains delightful places where you can stop for picnics and walks – so you can really make a day of it!

To enter each car, the charity ask for a minimum donation of £15. You can download the Trail and do it any day up to and including 31 August 2020. There are some great prizes to be won by completing the Treasure Hunt including an Apple iPad kindly donated by Hardsoft Ltd, a £200 meal voucher for Smith’s Restaurant, Ongar or Wapping kindly donated by Amanda Galanopoulos, a silk floral display kindly donated by Emma-Louise Bespoke Artificial Flowers, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne kindly donated by Amanda Galanopoulos and a special mystery prize for the best selfies on Instagram using the hashtag #dreamfactorytreasure2020. All prizes will be drawn by one of the Charity Patrons during the first week of September 2020.

Avril Mills BEM, Founder and Trustee of The Dream Factory said, “Despite her disabilities, Phoebe is a ray of sunshine and an absolute joy to be around – her personality shines brighter than any star. Help us make Phoebe’s dream come true and enjoy a fun day out for all the family in our lovely Essex countryside with a chance to win one of our fabulous prizes.”

Full details of the treasure trail can be found by visiting: https://www.yourdreamfactory.org/car-treasure-trail/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

