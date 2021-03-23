Enjoy Free Holiday Fun this Easter with Firstsite Colchester

Colchester’s Firstsite is inviting families from across North Essex to keep children active, connected and inspired with a variety of fabulous free activities throughout the Easter holidays.

Running from Monday 29 March to Thursday 1 April and Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April, Firstsite’s popular free Holiday Fun programme includes the chance to take part in a fun outdoor sport and activity session, before collecting a delicious lunch to take away and enjoy at home. Also in the lunch bag will be a fun creative activity for children to complete during the holidays.

Activities are most suitable for ages 4-11, but all ages are welcome. Each day kicks off at 11am, with an alternative session starting at 12:15pm.

All activities and meals are available for free and can be booked by families currently in receipt of Free School Meals or who are facing financial difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sessions will follow the latest Covid-19 safety regulations and be carefully managed by Firstsite’s friendly and expert team to ensure everyone has a wonderful day out.

“Holiday Fun provides a fun environment for local children and their families to interact and socialise in a safe, inspiring and happy space,” says Firstsite Director, Sally Shaw MBE. “The pandemic has put immense pressure on families, and so it is important for us to offer this resource, even though our building remains closed to the public. Children can enjoy some fresh air and get active on our lawn, surrounded by the amazing architecture of our building, and then the whole family can pick up a delicious hot meal to take away.”

“Holiday Fun is incredibly busy every holiday, and we look forward to welcoming families from across Colchester, and providing a range of activities to help them stay healthy, happy and creative during this break from school. We are also in the process of securing funding to allow us deliver the Holiday Fun programme in the May Half Term in both Harwich and Colchester.”

Bookings for Easter Holiday Fun open on 24 March 2021 – in the meantime people can sign up to the Firstsite newsletter at www.firstsite.uknewsletter to get the latest news and receive a reminder when tickets are live.

The Easter 2021 Holiday Fun programme is made possible thanks to Active Essex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

