Enjoy a romantic seaside escape this Valentine’s Day at Roslin Beach Hotel

An enchanting seaside destination in Southend-on-Sea, Roslin Beach Hotel, is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day. With its stylish interiors and stunning ocean views, Roslin Beach Hotel provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable, romantic occasion.

Exclusively for Valentine’s Day, indulge in an exquisite three-course dinner (£60pp) from the hotel’s two AA Rosette restaurant, served in the candlelit setting of the Ballroom, overlooking the Thorpe Bay. Having been greeted with a Bellini and canapés, couples will sit down to a bespoke menu featuring delicious dishes such as confit of salmon with fennel, oyster mayonnaise, sorrel and apple and dry aged beef Chateaubriand to share served with king oyster mushroom, beef fat potatoes, celeriac and watercress. To satisfy any sweet cravings, desserts will include a choice of crème brulée, chocolate fondant and a rhubarb and apple crumble, and coffee and truffles to finish.

Those looking to make a night of it should opt for the Valentine’s Day Special Package. Relax and unwind in one of the hotel’s luxurious bedrooms, which will be scattered with rose petals and includes a box of Roslin chocolates for you and your loved one to enjoy. The Valentine’s Day Special Package at Roslin Beach Hotel starts from £308 per person and is available to book on Friday 14th February only.

For those looking for an extra special way to celebrate, the hotel has also unveiled a Valentine’s treatment at its award-winning spa. Couples can relax and rejuvenate with a deluxe Elemis Full Body Massage in the luxury double treatment room, complete with a glass of prosecco to enjoy in the Retreat Lounge. Priced at £89 per couple, the Valentine’s Retreat package will be available from 10th to 16th February, 9am to 9pm.

To book your stay now call 01702 586375 or email [email protected]

