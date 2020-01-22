Enjoy a half term with a difference at Down Hall and Paradise Wildlife Park

The much-needed February break is firmly in sight, so why not get out of the city and enjoy a family staycation to remember at luxury country hotel, Down Hall. Nestled in the stunning Hertfordshire countryside just 45 minutes from central London, Down Hall has partnered with Paradise Wildlife Park to create an exclusive VIP package for all the family this half term.

From 17th-21st February, Down Hall invites you to trade school for snow leopards and the daily grind for gibbons. Families of four can expect an action-packed break, with kids staying and eating for free throughout half term. Wake up each day to a dose of fresh country air, before loading up at the breakfast buffet: fill your boots on a Full English with all the trimmings, Eggs Benedict or Royale, and a full selection of pastries, fruit and cereals.

Also included is a once-in-a lifetime tour with your very own dedicated zookeeper at nearby Paradise Wildlife Park and free entry to the VIP cabin where you will have the chance to spend one-on-one time with a range of animals and reptiles.

And that’s not all! Guests will also have full access to Down Hall’s outdoor activities, from tennis to adventure trails to a magical children’s play area amongst the 110 acres of beautiful gardens.

The half term package is priced from £159 per night based on a family of four (two adults and two children) sharing and includes entry to Paradise Wildlife Park and breakfast. For £349, you can also experience the exclusive VIP tour.

Down Hall – fun for all the family this February.

Down Hall Hotel & Spa

Matching Road, Hatfield Heath

Essex CM22 7AS

T: 01279 731441

