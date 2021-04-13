Ellisons Solicitors expands Insolvency team in the Ipswich region

Ellisons Solicitors has announced it has extended the firm’s full-time insolvency presence in Ipswich to meet an anticipated growing demand as the country and local economy recover from the pandemic.

Solicitor Lyndsey Squirrell, who has previously been located in the Colchester office, started her position in the Ipswich office at the beginning of April.

Lyndsey joined Ellisons as a Solicitor in September 2017 from an Ipswich based firm and specialises in corporate and personal insolvency, debt recovery on both the claimant and defendant side, enforcement matters and advising on financial services litigation including personal guarantees and loan agreements.

Lyndsey has recently passed the Certificate of Proficiency in Insolvency (CPI) exam with a distinction. As well as this, Lyndsey is a member of the R3 Association of Business Recovery Professionals and Insolvency Practitioners Association.

As businesses begin to reopen following the national lockdowns and government financial assistance comes to end, it is anticipated to be a busy time for the insolvency team as businesses consider their debt and trade profitability for the next few months.

Commenting on her appointment, Lyndsey said: “I am excited to return to working in the Ipswich area after I completed my training contract in the town at the beginning of my career. It has been an incredibly difficult period for many businesses and sadly there may still be tricky decisions for business owners to make so I am pleased to be able to share my expertise in the area and help companies resolve issues in as least destructive way as possible.”

Scott Porter, Partner and Head of Insolvency and Debt Recovery at Ellisons said: “Lyndsey is a great asset to the team at Ellisons and her recent distinction at the CPI exam is testament to this. I have no doubt she will continue to provide excellent advice to help guide her clients through difficult periods as we head back towards normality. The Insolvency team at Ellisons is the biggest specialist team of our kind in the region and I’m pleased that we will now have a full-time presence across Suffolk, Essex and London.”

Ellisons’ Insolvency and Debt Recovery team is available to advise on insolvency issues across Suffolk, Essex and London.

